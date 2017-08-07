VIDEO: BART releases photos of suspect in two separate attacks

By Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) — BART police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who has been linked to two violent attacks on their trains.

Around 7:30 p.m. last Thursday, a man was seated on a train when another man hit him in the head with an unknown metal object.

The suspect also punched and kicked the victim before fleeing the train and running out of the station. According to the victim and witnesses, the attack was unprovoked.

The suspect was not located.

The victim was treated for a cut on his head and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as an African American man in his late 30s, about six feet tall with a muscular build.

He was wearing grey shirt, tan shorts, and black shoes.

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the same suspect was on a San Francisco-bound  train approaching Embarcadero Station.

The suspect allegedly approached a man on the train and punched the man in the face two times.

Apparently the victim does not know the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene.

The victim received medical treatment at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at Lake Merritt Station where police are expected to release more information Monday morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s