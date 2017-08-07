VIDEO: BART releases photos of suspect in two separate attacks

OAKLAND (KRON) — BART police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who has been linked to two violent attacks on their trains.

Around 7:30 p.m. last Thursday, a man was seated on a train when another man hit him in the head with an unknown metal object.

The suspect also punched and kicked the victim before fleeing the train and running out of the station. According to the victim and witnesses, the attack was unprovoked.

The suspect was not located.

The victim was treated for a cut on his head and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as an African American man in his late 30s, about six feet tall with a muscular build.

He was wearing grey shirt, tan shorts, and black shoes.

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the same suspect was on a San Francisco-bound train approaching Embarcadero Station.

The suspect allegedly approached a man on the train and punched the man in the face two times.

Apparently the victim does not know the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene.

The victim received medical treatment at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

