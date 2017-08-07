NEW YORK (KRON/CNN) — Two New York police detectives were allegedly denied service at a Dunkin’ Donuts over the weekend.

According to the officers, an employee behind the counter ignored them and served the man behind them in line.

The man responded that the detectives were ahead of him in line.

The employee allegedly answered, “Yeah, I know, but I don’t serve cops.”

“There’s some degree of responsibility on the clerk for his ignorance, but there’s also some responsibility on the part of elected officials who have encouraged this type of behavior for their constant bashing of police officers,” Detectives’ Endowment Association President Michael Palladino said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on the incident, saying that refusing service is “illegal” and “unacceptable.”

Dunkin’ Donuts and the owner of that particular store has apologized for what happened.

