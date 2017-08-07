SAN ANTONIO (KRON/CNN) — Emergency teams in San Antonio, Texas are trying to reach people stranded by intense flooding.

One dramatic rescue was caught on video.

Firefighters extended their ladders as far as they could go to reach the man who got caught trying to drive through high rushing water.

Rescuers had a boat on standby, but they were finally able to reach the man and get him to safety.

They say the man is doing OK Monday night but is too ashamed to go on camera.“

“He’s OK–a little embarrassed of getting stuck out there. He had about a 45-minute wait,” Fire Battalion Chief Wally Yates said. “I can imagine that was pretty nerve-wracking. In the time we were here, the water came up over a foot. This is a very bad spot. It’s very difficult.”

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have closed dozens of streets across San Antonio Monday evening with city fire crews responding to at least 15 vehicles trapped or stalled in high water.

