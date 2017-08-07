VIDEO: Professor charged in Chicago murder to appear in Bay Area court

DUBLIN (KRON) — A Northwestern University professor charged with stabbing a Chicago man to death in July is set to appear in court in Dublin Monday morning.
He surrendered three days ago, ending a week-long manhunt.
The murder attracted national attention as police searched for Latham and Andrew Warren, a University of Oxford finance officer.
Both men surrendered in the Bay Area.
Investigators say Latham apologized in a video and may have made a mysterious donation to a library in the victim’s name.
The victim, 27-year old Trenton James Cornell Duranleau, was found in Latham’s apartment in July 27th with multiple stab wounds.
Investigators say Latham had a personal relationship with the victim but haven’t given details or a motive.
