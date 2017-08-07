SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While most McDonald’s are known for selling billions and billions of burgers, one San Francisco golden arches on the corner of Haight and Stanyan Street in San Francisco is known for something else.

According to the city attorney’s office, there have been thousands of crime-related complaints.

And now, one San Francisco supervisor wants to change that.

KRON4 welcomed San Francisco Supervisor London Breed on Monday to discuss the growing issues at the McDonald’s.

Plus, she shares her vision for the future of the property.

And needless to say, she’s not “lovin’ it.”

Watch the above video to see the full interview.

