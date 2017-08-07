VIDEO: Severe turbulence on American Airlines flight injures 10

Published:

(KRON) — Scary moments for passengers and crew aboard an American Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence.

This video was taken by a passenger on board the flight shortly after the plane shook and dropped Saturday.

The pilot apologized for what happened, calling the turbulence “totally unexpected”.

The flight was en route from Athens, Greece, to Philadelphia when the turbulence happened.

In a statement, American Airlines says three passengers and seven crew members were taken to a Philadelphia-area hospital for evaluation.

Their conditions are not known.

