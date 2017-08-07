VIDEO: Severe turbulence on American Airlines flight injures 10

(KRON) — Scary moments for passengers and crew aboard an American Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence.
This video was taken by a passenger on board the flight shortly after the plane shook and dropped Saturday.
The pilot apologized for what happened, calling the turbulence “totally unexpected”.
The flight was en route from Athens, Greece, to Philadelphia when the turbulence happened.
In a statement, American Airlines says three passengers and seven crew members were taken to a Philadelphia-area hospital for evaluation.
Their conditions are not known.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: 3 SHOT AT SAN FRANCISCO’S DOLORES PARK
- MAN TEXTING ABOUT CHILD SEX ABUSE ON FLIGHT LEADS TO ARRESTS
- WOMAN SENTENCED TO 15 MONTHS IN JAIL IN TEXTING SUICIDE CASE
- CHILD, 2, FOUND TIED TO TREE IN NORCAL ENCAMPMENT
- SMALL PLANE CRASHES IN SACRAMENTO-AREA BACKYARD; 1 DEAD
- HILLS FIRE BEING INVESTIGATED AS POSSIBLE ARSON