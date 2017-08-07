WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON/CNN) — President Trump’s big weekend win against North Korea was quickly buried by a flurry of tweets on Monday.

First, President Trump took on the New York Times, calling the paper “totally inept” for publishing a story suggesting Vice President Mike Pence has been quietly eyeing a run for president in 2020.

Then, fueled by an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” the president engaged in a tweet battle with Senate Democrat Richard Blumenthal, calling Blumenthal “a phony Vietnam con artist!”

The senator served in the Marine Corps Reserves but in 2010 said he had served in Vietnam.

The president then turned his Twitter attention to the national polls, showing his sinking numbers.

The president said the Trump base is stronger than ever before, despite fake news polling.

