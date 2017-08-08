Man charged with arson for starting Oakland Hills fire

OAKLAND (KRON) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly starting the Oakland Hils fire along Grizzly Peak last week, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.

University of Berkeley Police arrested Alfredo Bautista, 24, for alleged arson and other assault related charges.

Bautista is also facing charges of brandishing a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident.

The fire was first reported on August 2 at around 1 p.m. at Grizzly Peak Boulevard and Centennial Road above University of California Botanical Gardens.

The blaze, which scorched about 20-acres, was deemed fully contained as of 10 a.m. Monday, the Oakland Fire Department said.

