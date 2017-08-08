Bay Area woman, 61, to compete in Ironman World Championships

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As you get older, getting out of bed frankly is half the battle. But let’s try to raise the bar. I mean, you want to stay strong and healthy right?

A guest joined the KRON4 Morning News who got her life gear doing triathlons in her 50’s. And now at the age of 61, Teri Abrahamzon will compete in the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii.

Teri is swimming, biking, and running for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society  – Team in Training.

She has been selected as one of four individuals nationally to represent them at Ironman World Championships.

Teri is competing in the Ironman for three people who have cancer.

Teri’s Blog: https://itri4threewarriors.blog/2017/06/01/bring-on-june/

Teri’s Fundraising Page: http://pages.teamintraining.org/gba/ironworl17/tbenartabr

LLS’ Mission: http://www.lls.org/who-we-are/mission

Team In Training: http://www.teamintraining.org/

