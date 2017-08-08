Boy, 3, found dead in Florida day care van

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Orlando police say a day care worker forgot a 3-year-old boy in a van Monday morning. His body was found inside the van on Monday evening.

The body of Myles K. Hill was found in the back of a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Plymouth Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said the day care worker picked up Myles and other children on Monday morning. She dropped off the other children at the Little Miracles Academy at 2514 West Colonial Drive and was supposed to drop Myles off there, too, but did not. Mina said she did not realize Myles was in the van.

The day care worker returned to the Little Miracles location on Plymouth Avenue at about 9 a.m. on Monday and left Myles in the van.

“It’s believed Myles was in the hot van all day long, since 9 a.m.,” said Mina.

Myles body was discovered that evening after his grandmother called the day care asking where he was. The day care was supposed to bring Myles home.

After speaking with Myles’ grandmother on the phone, a day care worker went to the van and found Myles’ body. The day care worker called 911.

“It’s a tragedy for all of us,” said Chief Mina, who asked that people keep Myles’ family in their thoughts.

Mina said the day care worker admitted to police that she did not do a head count before she got out of the van. Mina said she is extremely distraught about what happened and is cooperating with investigators. Mina said that criminal charges are pending against the day care worker.

Records from the Florida Department of Children and Families show that last month the day care was found to be in violation of transportation rules, WESH reported.

According to an inspection report, “The facility’s log for children transported did not include destination time, arrival time, destination location, and departure location.”

Orlando police took to Twitter to express their condolences, “This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the family of this little boy. Detectives are working hard to determine what happened,” the department wrote.

Myles would have turned 4 years-old on August 22.

