SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have released the booking photo of the second of two suspects arrested in the murder of a 71-year-old man on Twin Peaks.

On Monday, police announced they had made arrests in connection with the murder of the 71-year-old man that happened last month during a robbery.

Police arrested 20-year-old Fantasy Decuir and 19-year-old Lamonte Mims.

The district attorney says based on video evidence, Decuir is the one who pulled the trigger. The DA also says Mims took the man’s belongings.

In court on Tuesday, Mims was the only one to appear. No cameras were allowed in the courtroom.

Decuir did not appear in court. She is in the hospital but will be arraigned on Friday.

Her attorney is public defender Jeff Adachi.

Bail has been set at $5 million for each but prosecutors argued for $10 million.

Edward French was taking photographs at the popular lookout spot on the morning of July 16 when a pair of camera thieves shot him.

The man arrested has been identified as Mims, of Patterson.

Mims is also expected to be arraigned on Friday.

A jogger heard the gunshot at around 7:56 a.m. and found French lying on the ground. The jogger administered CPR to the victim until police arrived.

French was shot in his upper body.

The suspects ran into a car, a dark gray Honda Accord with rear-end damage, and sped away, police said.

French was taken to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say French was robbed of his camera during the shooting.

Police first learned about the two after an armed robbery at St Mary’s Cathedral Square on Geary Boulevard and Gough Street at around 10:19 a.m. on Jul. 28.

Police say a 53-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were robbed of their camera and wallet at gunpoint.

Investigators later identified Mims and Decuir as suspects in that case.

The two were charged with robbery and conspiracy.

Mims was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, and committing an offense while out on bail or while released on his own recognizance from a prior offense.

Police later connected the two accused in the St. Mary’s robbery with the Twin Peaks murder.

In that killing, Decuir was charged with homicide, robbery, and use of a firearm in a commission of a crime.

Mims was booked for homicide, robbery, and being a principal of a crime and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

