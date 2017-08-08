SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rookie linebacker Donavin Newsom was taken away by ambulance during San Francisco 49ers practice Tuesday.

Newsom was injured in an on-field collision with a teammate, according to KRON4’s Henry Wofford.

Coach Kyle Shanahan says Newsom has feeling in his arms and legs and his eyes were open as he was situated on a stretcher and taken to a hospital.

Newsom laid motionless on the field for nearly five minutes after colliding with safety Chanceller James while trying to break up a pass during a two-minute drill.

Newsom joined the 49ers in May as an undrafted free agent from Missouri.

