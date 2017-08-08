MISSING: San Mateo teen disappeared 3 weeks ago

SAN MATEO (KRON) – The family of a missing San Mateo teen is asking for the public’s help bringing her home.

16-year-old Tays Mendoza went missing from a special summer school program in San Mateo on July 18th.

Mendoza is described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes.

She is about five feet, three inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds.

Some people call her by the nickname “Tuti.”

Her profile on missingkids.org says she could be in the company of a man or woman in Oakland (Fruitvale area in particular), Hayward, Richmond or San Francisco.

Her brother reached out to KRON4.

He says he has a “strong sense” that she may be involved in prostitution.

He fears for the many teens who may be in similar situations.

Mendoza’s brother says the family is doing all they can to get her back.

They have filed police reports the East Palo Alto and Oakland police departments.

Anyone with information is urged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at (650)-363-4911.

