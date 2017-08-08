VIDEO: Police investigate deadly shooting at San Jose strip mall

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are investigating after a man was killed at a strip mall in San Jose Monday night.

Around 10: 53 PM, officers responded to the 2800 block of Quimby Rd. on a report that someone was injured.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The suspect was not located and remains at large,” police said.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the scene.

He says there is still a heavy police presence in the parking lot as authorities investigate.

The San Jose Police Department Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

The identity of the victim will not be released until the Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity and notified the family.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this developing, breaking news story.

Breaking-san Jose police focusing on restaurant. Quimby and white roads. Murder @kron4news pic.twitter.com/RwgtSEaRVx — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) August 8, 2017

Breaking-san Jose murder scene. In strip mall parking lot at quimby and white roads. Lots of officers @kron4news pic.twitter.com/qUshAP9PxH — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) August 8, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES