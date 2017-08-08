North Korea threatens preemptive strike on US territory of Guam after Trump warns regime of ‘fire and fury’

Kim Jong Un
FILE - In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea. When Kim Jong Un took the helm of North Korea in late 2011, speculation swirled around the young leader. What would he do for an economically backward authoritarian nation in a high-stakes nuclear standoff with its neighbors and Washington? Almost six years later, his rule has actually seen the economy improve, and when it comes to the nuclear drive, it's obvious that Kim Jong Un, who rattled nerves last week by test-firing his country's first intercontinental ballistic missile, has a more uncompromising stance than his late father, Kim Jong Il. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON/CNN) — North Korea has threatened a preemptive strike on the United States territory of Guam after President Donald Trump warns the regime of ‘fire and fury,’ CNN reports.

Trump warned North Korea that it could face “fire and fury” after a new report Tuesday said U.S. intelligence believes Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

Washington’s alarm over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s pursuit of a nuclear capability has intensified after the North conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles last month.

The latest report that it has produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead would mean North Korea has passed a key threshold in becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.

