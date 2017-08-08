WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON/CNN) — North Korea has threatened a preemptive strike on the United States territory of Guam after President Donald Trump warns the regime of ‘fire and fury,’ CNN reports.

Trump warned North Korea that it could face “fire and fury” after a new report Tuesday said U.S. intelligence believes Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

Washington’s alarm over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s pursuit of a nuclear capability has intensified after the North conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles last month.

The latest report that it has produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead would mean North Korea has passed a key threshold in becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES