NOVATO (KRON) — Novato High School will have a varsity football team this season after the program faced possible cancellation.

KRON4 reported last week that the school was in danger of losing the program because not enough players turned up to summer practice.

The first mandatory practice was Monday. School officials say that enough players showed up and they will be able to field a team this year.

The school district says that the school has a strong freshman and sophomore football program and they anticipate a strong program for the coming years.

