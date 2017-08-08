Oakland PD veteran tapped to lead Portland Police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Danielle Outlaw was chosen to be the new chief of police at the Portland Police Bureau, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office announced Monday afternoon.

Outlaw is a 19-year veteran of the Oakland force and has been deputy chief since 2013, city officials said in a release. She’s also a member of the National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives.

Wheeler began a nationwide search for a new chief soon after he became mayor of Portland at the beginning of the year. He said Outlaw shares his interest in improving relationships with Portland’s communities of color while increasing diversity in the bureau.

“I have concrete goals for the Portland Police Bureau, all of them challenging to achieve,” Wheeler said. “I need a partner. I need a leader. Danielle Outlaw is that person.”

Current Chief Mike Marshman, who applied for and was a finalist for the permanent job, announced he would now retire from PPB.

About Danielle Outlaw

Outlaw received degrees from the University of San Francisco and Pepperdine University.

Outlaw began with the Oakland Police Department in 1997 and rose through the ranks. She worked as a patrol officer, in community service and public information, criminal investigations, risk management, internal affairs and inspector general.

She became the second woman to be named deputy chief with Oakland and holds degrees in sociology and business administration.

“My life’s passion is policing. I want to make a positive difference in the lives of my fellow officers and the residents of the community,” Outlaw said in a statement. “Portland is an amazing City. I am humbled by the tremendous opportunity in front of me, and am ready to get to get to work.”

She’ll earn $215,000 annually and is expected to start no later than Oct. 2.

