People Behaving Badly: $700 parking mistake

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Cars can be towed when they break down or run out of gas, and then, they can be towed for a completely different reason.
Sometimes drivers with the best of intentions park their cars in the exact wrong spot, causing a hazard that puts everybody at risk.
And this failure to read signs and use common sense can cost you a lot of money.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- NORTH KOREA THREATENS PREEMPTIVE STRIKE ON GUAM
- SANTA CLARA COUPLE FOUND DEAD IN MURDER-SUICIDE
- DA: WOMAN ARRESTED IN MURDER ON TWIN PEAKS SHOT MAN
- FATHER KILLED IN SHOOTING AT SAN JOSE LIQUOR STORE
- VIDEO: TRUMP WARNS NORTH KOREA OF ‘FIRE AND FURY’
- SAN FRANCISCO STREET SELLS FOR $90K