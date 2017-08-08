People Behaving Badly: $700 parking mistake

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Cars can be towed when they break down or run out of gas, and then, they can be towed for a completely different reason.

Sometimes drivers with the best of intentions park their cars in the exact wrong spot, causing a hazard that puts everybody at risk.

And this failure to read signs and use common sense can cost you a lot of money.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s