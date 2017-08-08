PHOTO: Police identify suspect in Belmont murder

BELMONT (KRON) — Police have identified a man they believe shot and killed another man Saturday in a Belmont apartment.

27-year-old Alexander Stewart, an East Bay resident, is suspected in the murder of 24-year-old DeJohn Jones, police said Monday.

Around 5:00 a.m. Saturday police responded to the 500 block of Ralston Ave. where they found Jones shot to death.

A “No Bail” arrest warrant has been issued for Stewart. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911. Anyone who has tips on Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to call Belmont Police Department at (650) 290-6224.

Police say it is possible that Stewart now wears his hair in short dread locks.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES