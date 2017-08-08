PHOTOS: Huge crane falls on Campbell house

CAMPBELL (KRON) — A crane fell on a house in Campbell on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crane fell around noon.

It was replacing a broken power pole when it fell on a house, resulting in minor damages. 

No injuries were reported.

“Usually we’re dealing with tipsy drivers, not cranes replacing power poles,” police said on Twitter.

Campbell police have tweeted images of the incident.

