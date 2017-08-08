San Francisco police release new numbers on use of force

By and Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have just released some new numbers when it comes to police officers using force and when officers are attacked.

The numbers are from January to March of this year, compared to the same time period last year.

The number of uses of force dropped by 150 or almost 16 percent.

And the number of assaults on officers went down by 45 percent.

Eighty were reported in 2016 versus 44 to begin 2017.

And there has been a change in leadership in that period.

At the beginning 2016, Greg Suhr was chief.

He resigned following a deadly shooting.

Toney Chaplin was the interim chief at the beginning of the year.

Here are the full numbers: http://sanfranciscopolice.org/2017-admin-code-96a-reports

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s