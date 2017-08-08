Santa Clara elderly couple found dead in murder-suicide

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — An elderly couple was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The couple was found dead at around 12:04 p.m.

Police received a call from the 2200 block of Homestead Road about an unknown situation at a residence. Officers arrived and peeked through a window and saw a dead person inside.

Police made entry and found another deceased person. Both the man and woman are in their 70s.

Police are investigating this as a murder-suicide.

There is no suspect or threat to the public.

The death appears to be gunshot wounds.

