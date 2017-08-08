SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A 13-year-old is recovering after being stabbed last Wednesday in Santa Rosa, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.

Around 2:50 p.m.officers responded to the Sonoma County Indian Health Clinic at 144 Stony Point Rd. to a report of the stabbing, police said.

The 13-year-old victim was suffering from a “significant stab wound” on his upper arm.

Officers learned that the stabbing happened at an apartment on Stony Point Rd, and that he was taken to the clinic by a family member.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Team took over the investigation and interviewed the victim at a local hospital.

From the interview they learned the teen was stabbed during a dispute with a family member’s boyfriend.

He was found to have a punctured lung, and was helicoptered to the Oakland Children’s Hospital for further treatment, police said.

He has since been released.

Detectives followed up on various leads and identified the suspect as 18-year-old Andru James Campbell from the Mendocino County area, according to police.

On Monday night Santa Rosa Police Detectives and Officers found Campbell in Santa Rosa and arrested him for the stabbing.

“He was interviewed by Violent Crimes Team and Gang Crimes Team Detectives, and later booked at the Sonoma County Jail for violation of 245(a)(1) PC – Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” police said in a statement.

Police say the name of the victim will not be released “due to his age and the violent nature of the crime.”

The incident is not believed to be gang related, and the motive is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Violent Crimes Investigation Team at 707-543-3590. For Media Inquiries, pleas e contact Sergeant Josh Ludtke at 707 543-3593 or email at jludtke@srcity.org. Callers can remain anonymous.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES