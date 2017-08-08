SHOCKING VIDEO: Jogger shoves woman in front of moving bus

(CNN)

Video courtesy of CNN

LONDON (KRON/CNN) — Police in Britain are searching for a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of an oncoming bus.

The incident happened back in May on Putney Bridge in southwest London.

The newly released video shows a male jogger pushing the woman into the bus lane.

Thankfully, the bus driver avoided hitting her, and the woman suffered only minor injuries.

London metropolitan police are encouraging anyone with information on the jogger’s identity to contact them.

