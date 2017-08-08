SLIDESHOW: Cheetos restaurant coming to New York

NEW YORK (KRON) — Cheetos fans are going to love a “cheesy” new restaurant in New York.

“The Spotted Cheetah” will be a ‘pop-up’ restaurant that serves up nothing but Cheeto-infused treats like Cheetos crusted fried pickles, Cheetos meatballs, and spicy Cheetos nachos.

There will also be desserts, including Cheetos-Sweetos Cheesecake and Cheddar-Cheetos Apple Crepes.

“The Spotted Cheetah” will only be open August 15th to 17th, but don’t be sad.

If you are interested how to make items on the menu, you can get a free cookbook at thespottedcheetah.com

CNN contributed to this article.

