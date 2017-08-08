Spike Lee promotes NYC rally for Colin Kaepernick

By Published:
FILE - In this combination photo, director Spike Lee, left, appears at the premiere of "Touched With Fire" on Feb. 10, 2016, in New York and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick appears at a news conference on Jan. 1, 2017, after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif. On Aug. 8, 2017, Lee tweeted an advertisement for an Aug. 23, 2017, rally for Kaepernick outside the NFL's New York City headquarters. (AP Photo/Files)

NEW YORK (AP) — Spike Lee is promoting a planned rally for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Lee tweeted an advertisement for the rally scheduled for Aug. 23 outside the NFL’s headquarters in New York City. The ad misspells Kaepernick’s name, omitting the first “e.” Lee says on Twitter he didn’t organize the protest, but adds that he supports Kaepernick and “His Stance On The Injustices In The USA.”

The rally is being organized by several civil rights groups.

The former San Francisco 49er became a topic of national conversation last year for choosing to kneel instead of stand for the national anthem, citing police violence and social injustice against minorities. He parted ways with the 49ers in March and hasn’t been signed by another team.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s