Study: No benefit to music therapy for children with autism

(KRON/CNN) — Music may soothe the savage beast but a new study says it doesn’t do anything for autism.

A new study found that music therapy plus standard care does not improve autism symptoms any better than standard care alone.

Their study looked at 364 children between 4 and 7 years old in nine countries over five months.

The study says that the overall results were exactly the same whether music therapy was involved or not.

Critics say the study is riddled with problems including differences in care among countries.

Some parents of autistic children also report that singing can help their children develop language skills.

