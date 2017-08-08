Study: No benefit to music therapy for children with autism

By , and Published:

(KRON/CNN) — Music may soothe the savage beast but a new study says it doesn’t do anything for autism.

A new study found that music therapy plus standard care does not improve autism symptoms any better than standard care alone.

Their study looked at 364 children between 4 and 7 years old in nine countries over five months.

The study says that the overall results were exactly the same whether music therapy was involved or not.

Critics say the study is riddled with problems including differences in care among countries.

Some parents of autistic children also report that singing can help their children develop language skills.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s