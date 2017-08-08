Tech Report: Self-driving shuttle being tested at San Jose airport

By and Published:

 

SAN JOSE (KRON) — You may soon step into a shuttle in a parking lot of a Bay Area airport and find that it doesn’t have a driver.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate talked to airport officials who are considering implementing these autonomous shuttles.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

