SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Henry Wofford talk about the resurgence of Jay Cutler, Steph Curry dabbling in coaching, and who is policing Raiders training camp.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback looks to resurrect his career in Miami – With a little push from his wife.

Steph Curry and his brother Seth are taking a shot at coaching.

Steph jokes he’ll be better than his little bro because he “has better penmanship” for drawing plays.

This brings Darya to the question – “Just because you’re a good player, does that mean you’ll make a good coach?”

A young, former NFL quarterback with a troubled past is also expressing interest in coaching.

Last on the agenda – Between Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin, who plays good cop, and who plays bad cop with the rookies at Raiders camp?

It’s all in today’s edition of Gary’s World.

