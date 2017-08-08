Traffic Alert: Major accident on NB 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — An accident involving a tanker truck is causing major delays on Highway 101 in San Jose Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 4:56 a.m. on northbound 101 at Story Rd.

At least one person is injured.

KRON4’s Traffic Reporter Robin Winston says the left three lanes are blocked.

The lane closures prompted CHP to issue a special traffic alert at 5:28 a.m.

The traffic back-up extends to Yerba Buena and is growing.

Consider taking alternate routes.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

