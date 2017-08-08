MODESTO (KRON/KTXL) — The Christ Unity Baptist Church was vandalized and set on fire.

And police say they think they know who did it.

It doesn`t get any better no matter how much you look at it.

The entire basement of the Christ Unity Baptist Church flooded and several areas burned.

“The clothes, it’ll have to go with the water damage and all,” church First Lady Dorothea Green said.

Police say it’s the work of 57-year-old Theodore Garcia, a caretaker who took part in the church’s drug abuse programs.

“I don`t know what happened, just fell off the rails,” Rev. Nathaniel Green said.

Garcia was spotted breaking church windows by officers with Rank Investigations-Protection, which is contracted to patrol a downtown special district.

Police were called when he was seen exiting the church with an armful of property.

That started a 2-hour standoff after Garcia armed himself with knives from the kitchen.

At one point, he threatened to kill himself.

“We try to help people and God love ’em and embracing them and help them get back on their feet and sometimes they relapse, and apparently, that was the case with this one,” Rev. Green said.

Firefighters were held at bay, unable to turn off the sprinklers until the standoff ended with Garcia’s arrest.

Seven separate fires were started in different parts of the basement, including in one of the clothes’ closet storage areas and in the food bank.

The basement meeting hall where meals are served is not only flooded but reeks of smoke.

It`s devastating for Rev. Green’s wife Dorothea.

‘It`s very hurtful…there`s no words,” she said.

Dorothea says it could have been worse because no one was killed or injured.

“You can always replace this kind of stuff, but you can`t replace people, so you have to try and stay positive,” Green said.

But you can see on her face that this was a devastating blow.

The church will juggle programs in undamaged rooms for now.

‘We’ll figure out how to manipulate them and different rooms until we get this resolved, hoping the community will somehow help out,” Green said. “I would love for them to. It would be a wonderful blessing if they would find them to assist in any way possible.

