OAKLAND (KRON) — BART continues to battle with a rise in crime targeting passengers throughout the system.

Passengers have been randomly assaulted in some cases and robbed of their personal property in others

In response, BART police are reactivating a special group of officers to deter crime and keep passengers safe.

A specially trained unit of BART police officers is being used to step up patrols on the platforms, outside BART stations, and inside the trains.

“We have what we call our critical asset patrol team and the team is made up of seven officers and one sergeant,” BART Deputy Police Chief Ed Alvarez said. “It is a team that is currently funded by the department of homeland security. Their main focus is to create a deterrent and high visibility in the core of our BART system.”

On Monday, BART announced the arrest of a suspect in a pair of recent violent crimes. That same day, the transit agency experienced nine criminal acts ranging from petty thefts to robbery, including three separate incidents involving different groups of teens taking a laptop from a sleeping passenger in San Leandro and a cellphone from a woman at the MacArthur station.

However, the most physical incident occurred in San Francisco.

“We had one at the Montgomery Station late evening where an individual was held down by what appears to be two juveniles, take the laptop from him, and run away,” Alvarez said.

While deputy chief Alvarez acknowledges BART is experiencing a spike in crime, he doesn’t think the system is any less safe than the communities it serves.

“The BART system is a microcosm of the community that we traverse,” Alvarez said. We move 400 plus 30,000 people per day, so obviously, we are going to have crime, but we do our best to deter it.”

BART’s critical asset patrol team is now the transit agency’s primary crime deterrent.

