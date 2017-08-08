SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly a week after a brazen triple shooting in San Francisco’s Dolores Park, police say they will continue making their presence felt in that area.

Park goers can now expect to see foot patrols seven days a week at least for the immediate future.

Police hope their increased visibility reduces violence and makes people enjoying the popular destination feel safer.

Several people KRON4 talked with in the park say it’s a change they have been hoping for.

“Because lots of different elements in this park, and there are lots of different areas and people using this park and certain areas just aren’t conducive to wanting to be around so I’m happy to see the boys in blue,” nearby resident David Reardon said.

Police say they are still looking for witness and surveillance video to help them catch the person or people responsible for the shooting last Thursday afternoon that sent three people to the hospital, one with life threatening injuries.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES