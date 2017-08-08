VIDEO: Man accused of pepper spraying 80-year-old Walmart greeter

KENTUCKY (CNN) — Police in Kentucky are on the lookout for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that turned violent.

Witnesses say one of the suspects pepper-sprayed an 80-year-old Walmart employee as they were leaving the store.

The victim was a greeter and was reportedly sprayed for simply asking for the man’s receipt.

“She had orange all over her face where they had sprayed her,” witness Kasey Pescor said.

“We got her in a wheelchair to make sure that she could walk, because she couldn’t see anything, I mean, she was completely blinded by it.”

Mount Sterling Police say they believe the man responsible was shoplifting at the time.

Officers are also on the lookout for a woman they say gave him the pepper spray.

Both left in a maroon minivan with Oklahoma tags.

A Walmart spokesperson says the greeter is okay after the run in.

“We always work to keep our stores safe for associates and customers.

We’re grateful no one was seriously hurt by this weekend’s incident, and we’ll help police with their investigation in any way we can,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Mount Sterling, Kentucky police hope the public can help them find the suspect.

