VIDEO: Minivan crashes into Hayward car repair shop

HAYWARD (KRON) — One person suffered minor injuries after crashing their minivan into an auto body repair shop in Hayward on Tuesday.

Alameda County fire crews say the crash took place around 8 a.m. near the area of Mission Boulevard and Grove Way.

The driver managed to crash their van through the front of the store, damaging two walls and a parked car inside.

The owner of the shop says from his understanding, there were two cars involved.

“From what I understand, there was a car that hit a van,” shop owner Tom Eicher said. “Then, the van went into the building. That is all I know.”

Eicher, who has owned the shop for at least 20 years, says several shelves and cabinets were destroyed.

