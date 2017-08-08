VIDEO: Mountain lion crosses Los Angeles freeway

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — This mountain lion is lucky to be alive after crossing Highway 101 near Los Angeles.

This video of the mountain lion in the Santa Monica mountains.

Wildlife officials say Highway 101 is a major obstacle for animals in the area.

Scientists say this is only the 4th documented mountain lion to successfully cross the highway since they began tracking the animals 15 years ago.

They say when mountain lions get to the freeway they usually turn around.

