VIDEO: Parents traumatized after hospital sends dead daughter’s bloody clothes

NORTH CAROLINA (KRON/CNN) — A grieving North Carolina couple is upset with a hospital for mailing them their daughter’s bloody clothes three months after her death.

“It took me back to that day,” Michele Rogers said.

Michele her husband Mark Rogers won’t ever forget the day in April they were told their daughter, Leslie, was on the way to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Their 23-year-old didn’t make it.

Still brokenhearted, they received a call from the hospital just last week.

“She said she had some belongings of our daughter and wanted to know where to send them to,” Mark said.

The family says days later a box arrived.

“I opened it. The smell floored me,” Michele said. I’ve never smelled nothing like that.”

She says she had no choice but to take the box outside of the house.

When she opened it she found a blood-soaked shirt that had been cut off her daughter.

Suddenly, April 30th came flooding back.

“Yes I’m angry because no parent should ever receive their kids bloody clothes that they died in,” Mark said.

The Rogers say they assumed their daughter’s clothes had been discarded.

They were not ready to receive bloodied clothes, which were not even packed in a biomedical bag.

“Shame on them to do that to anybody.”

The Rogers say they contacted Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

They say the woman who sent the package said she didn’t know what was in the bag because she wasn’t allowed to open it.

“Something should be done to where they know what they’re sending people, that they can make aware what’s been sent and the manner that they’re sending it in, Michele said. “Nobody should have to go through that. No one.”

