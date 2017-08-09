3 South San Francisco officers cleared in fatal shooting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — The San Mateo County district attorney says three South San Francisco police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man waving a gun outside his home were justified in their use of lethal force.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2vLtlFM ) District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe announced Tuesday Officers Chris Devan, Andrew Constantino, and John Paulo were cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting death of John Wayne Eno.

Wagstaffe’s investigation determined the officers fired 16 shots in a confrontation May 23 with Eno, hitting Eno five times.

In a letter to South San Francisco Police Chief Jeff Azzopardi, Wagstaffe says his investigation concluded that use of deadly force was “justifiable.”

