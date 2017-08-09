WINDSOR (KRON) — Sheriff’s detectives seized guns, drugs, and cash from a Windsor home during a search warrant on Thursday.

It happened at a home on the 600 block of Stretch Lane.

As detectives searched the home, a resident, 36-year-old Fabian Markham, pulled up in a Toyota Camry, detectives said.

“Detectives stopped Markham and searched his car where they found a number of hidden compartments throughout the vehicle which is a commonly used method to transport drugs,” deputies said in a press release.

Deputies took 1.19 grams of meth, two cellphones, and $541 cash from the car at around 7:35 a.m.

At around 10:15 p.m., a SWAT team, using a public address system, ordered everyone in the home to come out. Officers used flash bangs to get everyone out.

Eventually, everyone came out, deputies said.

The three inside the home were identified as 31-year-old Terence Martin, 26-year-old Faith Bolema, and 32-year-old Brittani Paulson.

In the home, officers found three handguns, six shotguns, and four rifles. Most of them were loaded, officers said.

“One of the firearms was determined to be a short barreled assault rifle which is illegal to possess,” deputies said.

Deputies also found high capacity magazines, a bullet proof vest, assorted ammunition in boxes and ammo cans, 45 grams of meth, 49 grams of heroin, assorted pills, scales, cellphones, packaging supplies, counterfeit money, smoking pipes, and $8,373 cash.

Martin, Markham, and Paulson live in Windsor, deputies said. Bolema has an address in Sebastopol.

Animal control took a dog from the residence that they say had been neglected. The dog had several infections, officers said.

Martin was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on felony charges of drug paraphernalia, possession of a short barreled rifle, possession of assault weapon, possession of large capacity magazines, possession of stolen firearm, being a drug addict in possession of firearms, and animal cruelty. He is being held on $60,000 bail.

Markham was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on felony charges including possession or narcotics for sales and transportation of narcotics. He is being held on $40,000 bail.

Bolema was booked on one misdemeanor charges of possession of narcotics paraphernalia and a probation violation. She has since been released on a citation.

Paulson was booked on a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $1,000 bail bond.

