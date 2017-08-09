FREMONT (KRON) — All lanes of northbound Interstate 880 were closed in Fremont on Wednesday night after a major crash.
All lanes reopened just after 8 p.m.
The crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. south of Fremont Boulevard.
The California Highway Patrol was diverting traffic through the scales.
Drivers were being asked to use alternate routes.
