All lanes of northbound I-880 reopen in Fremont after major crash

FREMONT (KRON) — All lanes of northbound Interstate 880 were closed in Fremont on Wednesday night after a major crash.

All lanes reopened just after 8 p.m.

The crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. south of Fremont Boulevard.

The California Highway Patrol was diverting traffic through the scales.

Drivers were being asked to use alternate routes.

