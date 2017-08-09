Convicted killer charged in 3 recent violent BART attacks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A convicted killer was charged on Wednesday for three recent attacks on BART trains.

Mario Washington was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of battery.

Washington, a 42-year-old construction worker from San Pablo, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Dublin.

Washington was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2001, among other charges.

Officers say last week on BART, Washington hit a man in the head with a pair of bolt cutters.

BART police officers arrested Washington about 3 hours after they held a news conference seeking the public’s help in catching him.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES