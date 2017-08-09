Crews extinguish blaze near MacArthur BART in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)–Oakland firefighters responded to a brush fire near MacArthur BART station in Oakland Wednesday morning.
The fire department received a call around 3:05 a.m. about smoke coming from the bushes along Interstate 580 and Highway 24.
Crews were able to contain the fire by 3:57 a.m.
According to fire officials, the fire was sparked by a pile of garbage in the bushes.
Firefighters battling fire near 42nd street in #Oakland @kron4news pic.twitter.com/qIe5zUy2IK
— Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) August 9, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- NORTH KOREA THREATENS PREEMPTIVE STRIKE ON GUAM
- SANTA CLARA COUPLE FOUND DEAD IN MURDER-SUICIDE
- DA: WOMAN ARRESTED IN MURDER ON TWIN PEAKS SHOT MAN
- FATHER KILLED IN SHOOTING AT SAN JOSE LIQUOR STORE
- VIDEO: TRUMP WARNS NORTH KOREA OF ‘FIRE AND FURY’
- SAN FRANCISCO STREET SELLS FOR $90K