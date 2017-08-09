Crews extinguish blaze near MacArthur BART in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)–Oakland firefighters responded to a brush fire near MacArthur BART station in Oakland Wednesday morning.

The fire department received a call around 3:05 a.m. about smoke coming from the bushes along Interstate 580 and Highway 24.

Crews were able to contain the fire by 3:57 a.m.

According to fire officials, the fire was sparked by a pile of garbage in the bushes.



