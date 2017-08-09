Dine and Dish: Asian Box

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you like tasty food on the run, plus a dash of fun, there’s a new hot spot for you in the city’s Marina District.
On Wednesday night’s Dine and Dish, KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis takes us to the newest Asian Box.
It’s a fast casual restaurant now with a boozy twist.
Watch the above video to see Vicki’s full report.
