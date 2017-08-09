Dine and Dish: Asian Box

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you like tasty food on the run, plus a dash of fun, there’s a new hot spot for you in the city’s Marina District.

On Wednesday night’s Dine and Dish, KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis takes us to the newest Asian Box.

It’s a fast casual restaurant now with a boozy twist.

Watch the above video to see Vicki’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s