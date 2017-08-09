WASHINGTON (KRON) — A giant inflatable chicken with golden hair that resembles President Trump has appeared outside the White House Wednesday.
An unknown group placed the massive chicken behind the White House in the Ellipse park.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Trump-like poultry in Washington, D.C. Back in April, the “Trump chicken” was introduced during the Tax March.
President Trump is not currently at the White House. He is on vacation in New Jersey.
