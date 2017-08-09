CHP looking for driver who jumped into river along Highway 4 after police chase from Sacramento

DISCOVERY BAY (KRON) — Highway 4 is closed in both directions on Wednesday in Discovery Bay after a police chase from Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said.

The chase started when CHP officers spotted a wanted suspect considered “potentially” armed and dangerous in Sacramento.

The pursuit kept going into the Stockton area, so CHP Stockton officers took over.

The chase ended in Discovery Bay on Highway 4 by the Old River Bridge.

The suspect stopped his car on the shoulder and jumped in the river, Officer Brandon Correia said.

The suspect is still in the water as of 5 p.m.

CHP officers are awaiting proper equipment and help to go out in the water and arrest him.

Traffic is starting to let up, and Highway 4 has reopened.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

