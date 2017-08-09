HONOLULU (CNN) – As tensions rise between the United States and North Korea, the isolationist state is threatening to attack U.S. targets.

One of those possible targets is Hawaii.

Inside a bunker inside the Diamond Head crater, there is six feet of concrete. This is the place where the emergency operating center state warning point exists.

The reason why this place is so important is this is where the warning to all the Hawaiian Islands will come from.

Pacific Command will notify the center once they determine that a missile is coming from North Korea headed this way. Another phone will be picked up, HAWAS. This will send out a call to all of the counties simultaneously and they will warn their population that this is going to be an attack and to prepare.

There will also be a tone will also be sent from here. That is the plan to all of the islands and you will hear a warning sound and a siren coming to all the islands. There will be also simultaneously everything going out on the television so that you’ll know that this is happening here on the Hawaiian Islands.

One of the most important things that people need to know is you can survive this if you are a certain amount away from where the detonation happens. In order to do so, you need to have a plan.

Here’s the kicker, there is only 20 minutes from the time of launch from North Korea before the bomb falls in Hawaii. It doesn’t give you much time, probably have 15 minutes warning to get somewhere safe.

That is something that this state is the first to work on. That plan to try and save lives in case of a nuclear attack.

