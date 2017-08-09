Low-income children raise money for school supplies in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (KRON)– A group of children, all from low-income families, came up with a plan after realizing they were not going to be able to afford school supplies and clothes this year.

Aniya Williams, 11 and Isaiah Lattimer, 12, set up a lemonade stand called “Sweet and Sour Lemonade.”

On average the stand pulls in $100 on good days.

Last week, they took part in the United Way’s innovation challenge. It was a contest for residents to create practical solutions in their low-income communities.

The kids plan to sell hot chocolate during the winter months.