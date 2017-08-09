Man accused of murder arrested at Union City BART station

UNION CITY (KRON)– Several agencies assisted in the arrest of a 27-year-old murder suspect in Union City early Wednesday morning.
Belmont Police along with Union City and BART police located the suspect, Jovhon Alexander Stewart around 12:25 a.m.
Steward is accused of murdering 24-year-old Dejohn Jones on Saturday at an apartment in the 500 block of Ralston Avenue in Union City.
According to police, the weapon used in the murder was a semi-automatic handgun, which was not recovered.
Stewart was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.
