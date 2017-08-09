SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — Police in San Rafael are asking for your help to identify a suspect who robbed a man right in front of his home in the city’s Terra Linda neighborhood.
Police have released the sketch of the suspect. Officers say it happened at a home on Manuel T. Freitas Parkway near Montecillo Road back on Jul. 19 at around 4:25 p.m.
The victim says after he got home, a suspect ran up to him and pointed a gun at him, demanding his wallet.
After taking his wallet and some jewelry, the suspect ran away on Montecillo Road toward Manuel Freitas Parkway.
The suspect is described as a black man, about 20 to 25 years old, roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall, and having a medium build. He has big, round eyes and average features, police said.
The suspect was wearing a dark, gray hoodie and dark pants.
A car was heard leaving the area, but the victim did not see it.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (415)-485-3000.
