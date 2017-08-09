Suspect sought who sexually battered jogger on San Rafael path

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — Police are looking for a man who sexually battered a woman who was jogging on a path in San Rafael, police said Wednesday.

At around 10:50 a.m. on June 18, San Rafael police was contacted by a woman who said she had been attacked by a man on a path behind Pickleweed Park and again on a path near Target.

The victim, a 46-year-old San Rafael resident, was jogging back and forth on a path when the suspect came up to her from behind and grabbed her body three separate times, police said.

THe victim fought back each time and was able to get away, according to police.

A witness was nearby and saw the interaction between the suspect and the victim. At first, the witness thought they knew each other and were playing around.

The witness later learned from the victim that what she saw was actually a sexual battery.

The witness walked to where the attack happened and saw the suspect seated on a bench. The witness used her cellphone and took a picture of the suspect, who tried to hide his face.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 15 to 20 years old, medium to heavy build – not obese, square face, dark hair, windblown, shaved or very short sides, and long hair on top. Eyes dark colored – close together. No facial hair, good skin.

If you recognize a person who is similar to the appearance of the sketch contact the San Rafael Police Department Investigations Bureau, Detective Chris Fuller at 415 485-3000. Anonymous information can be left on the SRPD website: http://www.srpd.org/forms/tips.php

